Sulawesi nickel plant coats nearby homes in toxic dust

BANTAENG, Indonesia — Stepping into Mustajab Syahrir’s home in the village of Papan Loe feels like treading on a beach of fine sand. “What am I supposed to do?” Mustajab said. “As long there is wind, the dust is going to get inside.” Mustajab’s home in Papan Loe village is adjacent to a nickel processing center operated by PT Huadi Nickel-Alloy Indonesia, a local subsidiary of China’s Huadi International Group. In 2018, the Nasdaq-listed metals manufacturer was the first company to produce nickel in the Bantaeng Industrial Park, here in South Sulawesi province. The Bantaeng Industrial Park is a national priority infrastructure project and aims to be one of the world’s largest processing sites for nickel. It was established by regional government decree in 2012. Indonesia has the world’s joint-largest reserves of nickel, a raw material for the batteries used in electric vehicles, which are expected to reduce both emissions and pollution from transportation over the coming decade. In 2020 the value of Indonesia’s unprocessed nickel ore exports was around $200 million. But in 2021 President Joko Widodo installed a new ban on exports of unprocessed ores in a bid to catalyze a domestic nickel processing industry. Indonesia’s chief investment minister, Luhut Panjaitan, said in September that investment in the Morowali Industrial Park, in Central Sulawesi province, was set to almost triple between 2019 and 2022 to around $18 billion. Dust up The Bantaeng site extends more than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) and overlaps with six villages, including Papan Loe.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

