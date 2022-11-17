Whether humans can survive climate change is the wrong question (commentary)

A recent New York Times Magazine article stoked debate on how worried we should be about Earth’s future as a viable habitat for human beings. The author, David Wallace-Wells, said he was less worried than several years ago when he wrote the book, The Uninhabitable Earth. Progress on renewable energy has been spectacular, and climate modelers have since judged the most extreme warming scenarios covered in Wallace-Wells’s book to be implausible, narrowing warming projections to two to three degrees Celsius by 2100. Others contend that there are plenty of reasons to be very, very worried about humans’ fate. The medical journal the Lancet, for example, detailed in an October 25 report the ways in which humans are already overheating, getting sick, starving, and suffering in various other ways because of climate change. Heat-related deaths are up 69% this century. All that is only going to get worse, the researchers said. A rhinoceros hornbill. Image courtesy of Mark Louis Benedict via Flickr. But the debate over whether humans can physically survive climate change is misguided. The question we should be asking is how to save the endlessly complex and ailing biosphere. And as delegates debate in Egypt at COP27, the annual UN conference on climate change, we should be looking ahead with perhaps more interest to next month’s COP15 of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the perennially overshadowed treaty aimed at saving the planet’s wild species. In 2019, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued a special report on the consequences of moving past 1.5°C of warming. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

