Ahead of polls, Nepal’s political parties, voters take heed of climate impacts

SINDHUPALCHOWK — When Batuli Tamang goes to cast her vote during Nepal’s general elections, scheduled for Nov. 20, she will have only one thing in mind, she says: saving her newly built house from floods and landslides in the district of Sindhupalchowk, Nepal’s “capital of catastrophes.” The 60-year-old lost her previous home to the 2015 earthquake. After her son returned from working in the Middle East, they built her a new home near the Melamchi River, in Sindhupalchowk’s Melamchi municipality. But following massive flooding in the area in June last year, Tamang says she fears losing her home once again. “Landslides and floods threaten to wipe away the new house as well,” she says. Sixty-year-old Batuli Tamang sits in front of her house on the banks of the Melamchi river in Nepal. Image by Anish Tiwari Tamang says she doesn’t know about climate change, but she’s sure there’s something wrong with the environment these days. “We lived next to the river for generations and never heard from our forefathers that the river would get flooded to such an extent,” she says. “Maybe the gods are angry with us. We need to leave the house every time we have rain because it could be washed away any time.” The Melamchi flood hasn’t officially been attributed to climate change, but scientists studying it say higher-than-usual temperatures in the Himalayas may have been responsible. Unusually high volumes of water and debris cause the river to swell and burst its banks, leading to more…This article was originally published on Mongabay

