COP27 long on pledges, short on funds for forests — Congo Basin at risk

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — The first big news of the COP27 climate conference was a forest promise: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a 26-nation partnership to conserve woodland ecosystems as "one of the best ways of getting us back on track to 1.5 degrees" of warming. This Forest and Climate Leaders Partnership is meant to martial efforts to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030, as 145 countries pledged in the Glasgow forests declaration at COP26. But one year on, countries are lagging behind the pace needed to reach the Glasgow goal, experts said. Most worryingly, the funding pledged to fight deforestation is far from enough and has often failed to arrive. "Here at COP27 there's no promise of financing," said Ignace Monza Bonda, minister of environment and sustainable development of Mai-Ndombe in the Democratic Republic of Congo. With two-thirds of the country's population in poverty, villages in the rainforest have little choice but to engage in logging or charcoal production to survive, he explained. "The communities are the real custodians of those resources," Bonda said. "When the forest as a resource can generate revenue income, these communities will have the potential to avoid this kind of harmful development. Then these communities won't remain in the same eternal poverty." Forest landscape near Kahuzi-Biega National Park in Democratic Republic of Congo. Image by Molly Bergen/WCS, WWF, WRI via via Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0). Weak COP27 cover text won't save Congo This week at COP27, Brazil's president-elect…

