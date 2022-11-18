Deep rift over climate cash clouds end of COP27

From BBC
Published45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
UN climate talks head to a conclusion on Friday with nations deeply divided over cash to help poor countries cope with the impacts of climate change.
The idea of phasing down the use of all fossil fuels to limit the rise in temperatures is also the subject of a deep rift as the COP27 talks wind up.
The Egyptian hosts are trying to broker an agreement among almost 200 countries after two weeks of negotiations.
But such is the scale of division the talks may overrun into the weekend.
There’s a real sense of urgency in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh as negotiating teams try to conclude agreement on a range of complex questions.
The Egyptian presidency has presented a draft document that sums up the positions of the different countries.
Here’s a breakdown of the major areas of disagreement.
The big sticking point here is the need for a new fund to help countries deal with the immediate impacts of climate change.
The issue is known as “loss and damage” in the framework of UN talks. Rich countries have resisted this discussion for 30 years, fearing that since they played a major role in causing climate change, they will have to pay for it for centuries to come.
But the impacts of flooding in Pakistan, Nigeria and elsewhere in recent years have tipped the balance – here in Egypt the issue of the losses and damages