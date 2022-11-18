'Landmark vote' gives boost to threatened sharks

By Helen BriggsEnvironment correspondent

More than 50 species of sharks are to be given protection from over-exploitation in what’s being seen as a milestone for shark conservation.

Nearly 200 countries have voted to add a raft of sharks to the list of species protected under global trade rules.

The measures apply to the requiem shark family which includes tiger sharks, as well as to six small hammerhead sharks.

The sharks are being pushed to the edge of extinction by the trade in fins to make shark fin soup.

This “landmark” vote will give these two shark families “a fighting chance” of survival, said Sue Lieberman of the New York-based Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

“We know that there’s a biodiversity crisis,” she said. “One of the major threats to species in the wild is over-exploitation for trade.”

Cross-border trade in wild plants and animals is regulated by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Flora and Fauna (Cites), which is designed to lower demand for threatened wildlife, allowing populations to recover.

Countries are meeting over two weeks to debate new proposals to protect sharks, turtles, songbirds and other species.

Thursday’s vote at the 19th Conference of the Parties in Panama will bring most unsustainable global shark fin trade under regulation.

“The proposals adopted today for the requiem and

