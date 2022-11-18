Video: Wildlife crossings built with tribal knowledge drastically reduce collisions

FLATHEAD NATION, Montana — In 1989, when the Montana Department of Transportation proposed a plan to address safety concerns on Montana’s notoriously dangerous Highway 93, their answer was to expand it to five lanes. Including a passing lane, the highway would run through the entire Flathead Indian Reservation, growing by more than 90 kilometers (56 miles) across sovereign Indigenous land. Watch the full documentary of this story: Community tribal members raised concerns about how such a road could pose more danger, not just for wildlife, but also for children and school buses that cross the highway. The protection of wildlife is also part of a generational duty that tribes take upon themselves to maintain a healthy ecosystem and nurture the connection to their culture. So they came up with a different plan. ‘Animal’s Bridge’ as seen from the air on Highway 93 in the Flathead Nation. Image courtesy of Stories for Actions. “Because this was happening on a stretch of road that passed through a sovereign nation … they had this veto card in their hand to be able to say, ‘No, we’re not doing that. That’s not how we do things here,’” said Michael Jamison, campaign director of the National Parks Conservation Association. Working in partnership with an architectural firm in Seattle, Jones & Jones, the Salish and Kootenai tribes used Indigenous knowledge provided by tribal wildlife ecologists to design safe highway crossings for wildlife and people. The plan included 42 crossings. At the end of 2000, the MDT…This article was originally published on Mongabay

