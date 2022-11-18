Where is the money? Brazil, Indonesia and Congo join forces in push for rainforest protection cash

The world’s three forest giants — Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) — have signed a joint statement calling for the negotiation of new payment mechanisms to preserve the tropical rainforests that help regulate the world’s climate and house millions of plants and animals. The announcement marks the beginning of a strategic alliance — nicknamed the OPEC of Rainforests — aiming to lobby richer countries for funding in exchange for protecting the rainforests that help shield our planet against runaway warming and emissions. An Amazon bloc is expected to follow, according to Colombian minister Susana Muhammad. The document states that the three countries will “work towards the negotiation of a new sustainable funding mechanism” and that “predictable, adequate and easily accessible multilateral funding” is key to conserving and sustainably managing forests. Last year, the three countries lost 2.3 million hectares (5.7 million acres) of primary rainforest, largely led by Brazil, which cleared three times more forest than its runner-up, the DRC, and was responsible for over 40% of global deforestation in 2021, according to data by the Global Forest Watch. Environment analysts expect to see a sharp U-turn in Brazil’s trend of destruction with the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who vowed to reverse the record-breaking Amazon deforestation under Jair Bolsonaro, the right-wing firebrand who he beat by a tight margin in the nation’s October elections. Stacks of rainforest timber. Global demand for wood by a rising human population is driving Amazon deforestation, which in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

