COP27: UN climate talks go into the night amid tense negotiations

From BBC
Negotiations over a potentially historic deal at the COP27 UN climate summit in Egypt continued overnight on Saturday.
The two-week conference in Sharm el-Sheikh was extended after no deal was reached by Friday.
The question of who will pay for “loss and damage” caused by climate change has been the biggest sticking point.
But while negotiators said late on Saturday that this had been resolved, no overall agreement was announced.
Host nation Egypt said it wanted the deal to be struck before the end of the night, but negotiators told reporters that an agreement was still some way off, and they were preparing for another long night.
These summits regularly run into overtime – and COP27 is on track to become one of the longest ever.
Negotiations continued even as the venue in the resort city was dismantled, and representatives of some countries were reported to have left.
The key disagreement is over a dedicated “loss and damage” fund to pay for the effects of climate change, which developing countries have been calling for for decades.
If a deal is agreed it will be a historic victory for those nations, which may go some way to reducing the burden of events such as recent flooding in Pakistan and Nigeria.
In a dramatic move,