Climate change: Five key takeaways from COP27

From BBC

Image source, Reuters

By Matt McGrathEnvironment correspondent

1: The biggest win on climate since Paris…?

A new funding arrangement on loss and damage – a pooled fund for countries most affected by climate change – has been hailed as a “historic moment”. It can be seen as the most important climate advance since the Paris Agreement at COP 2015.

For decades the victims of a changing climate were the ghosts the richer world just couldn’t see.

Money has long been available to cut carbon or help countries adapt to rising temperatures – but there was nothing for those who had lost everything.

“For someone who has seen his home disappear in the floods in Pakistan, a solar panel or a sea wall isn’t much use,” explained Harjeet Singh from the Climate Action Network.

The COP27 decision on loss and damage won’t fix that immediately.

The fund comes with many unknowns. What will be the criteria to trigger a payout? Where will the money come from, and will it be enough?

Compare the EU’s €60m contribution against the $30bn costs that Pakistan faces.

Climate costs deal struck but no fossil fuel progressWill richer nations pay for climate change?

But establishing the loss and damage fund is about more than money or compensation or reparations – it is really about solidarity and rebuilding trust.

Despite the dramatic impacts the rising temperatures will inflict on the world, this fund signals that no one will be left behind.

It is a concrete demonstration that we really are all

