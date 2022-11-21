If there’s an elephant in the room, that’s because it’s not in a protected area

Over the span of 10 years, a team of researchers have been following 102 Asian elephants in Malaysia, collecting more than 600,000 GPS fixes in the process. When they analyzed the data, the team found that the elephants preferred habitats on the edges of and surrounding protected areas rather than inside them, raising important questions for the conservation of elephants in the region. “This is the most comprehensive analysis of Asian elephant movements and habitat relationships to date,” said Ahimsa Campos-Arceiz, a conservation ecologist at the University of Nottingham, Malaysia, and a co-author of the published findings. “Most elephants had more than half their home range outside of protected areas with only a few individuals having more than 75% of their home range inside protected areas.” The wide-ranging study followed the Indian elephant subspecies (Elephas maximus indicus), in Peninsular Malaysia, and the Bornean subspecies (E. m. borneensis), in the state of Sabah, to understand their ranging behavior. It may seem counterintuitive that elephants would prefer to spend their time outside of protected areas, risking conflict with humans, but there’s one big motivation: food. “Against what most people might assume, old-growth tropical rainforests do not provide much food for elephants,” says Benoît Goossens, a conservation biologist at Cardiff University and co-author of the study. “Old-growth rainforests are super-efficient systems where most of the plants are heavily protected with secondary compounds (toxins) to deter herbivores.” The foods that elephants prefer, such as grasses, lianas, bananas and fast-growing trees, are far more prevalent…This article was originally published on Mongabay

