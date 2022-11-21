In Nepal, a turtle that rose from the dead makes another grand entrance

KATHMANDU — In 2002, the black softshell turtle was declared extinct in the wild — not a difficult assessment to make, given that, back then, the only known population of the species was in a pond at a Sufi shrine in Bangladesh. It beat that rap when, that same year, researchers found the animals in similar ponds at temples in northeast India and along the Brahmaputra River that runs through both countries. Twenty years on, the species, Nilssonia nigricans, has staged another miracle: it has now been spotted in Nepal — a development that experts say bodes well for its conservation. “We discovered the species at the Betana Wetland in southern Nepal,” said Tapil Prakash Rai, a co-author of the report detailing the finding in the October edition of the Amphibian and Reptile Conservation of Nepal (Arco-Nepal) newsletter. Rai said the turtles were first spotted by Arco-Nepal chair Hermann Schleich, who has worked in the country for three decades. German-born Schleich is, fittingly enough for the once “extinct” black softshell turtle, a paleo-herpetologist: an expert in extinct reptiles and amphibians. With the discovery, the number of turtle species found in Nepal has gone up to 17. A black softshell turtle rests at the Betana Wetland in southern Nepal. Image courtesy of Tapil Prakash Rai The enigmatic black softshell turtle has long been associated with the sacred. Some Hindus believe it to be an incarnation of Lord Vishnu; at the Bayazid Bastami shrine in Bangladesh, where the population today is in…This article was originally published on Mongabay

