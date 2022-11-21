In PNG, researchers find a large pigeon lost to science for 140 years

After 140 years, a pigeon subspecies lost to science has been found again on Fergusson Island off eastern Papua New Guinea. Using a remote camera trap, researchers photographed the black-naped pheasant-pigeon (Otidiphaps nobilis insularis), a large, ground-dwelling bird, for the first time since it was described in 1883. “After a month of searching, seeing those first photos of the pheasant-pigeon felt like finding a unicorn,” said John C. Mittermeier, director of the lost birds program at the American Bird Conservancy and co-leader of the expedition. “It is the kind of moment you dream about your entire life as a conservationist and bird-watcher.” https://imgs.mongabay.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/20/2022/11/20214804/pigeonvid-1.mp4 Black-naped Pheasant-Pigeon caught on camera. Photo: Doka Nason/American Bird Conservancy In September 2022, the expedition team, which included local Papua New Guineans working with Papua New Guinea National Museum, Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the American Bird Conservancy, spent a month interviewing locals and finding promising locations to install their hidden camera traps. Fergusson Island’s steep, mountainous terrain and dense forests added to the challenge. “It wasn’t until we reached villages on the western slope of Mt. Kilkerran that we started meeting hunters who had seen and heard the pheasant-pigeon,” Jason Gregg, conservation biologist and a co-leader of the expedition team, said in a statement. “We became more confident about the local name of the bird, which is ‘Auwo,’ and felt like we were getting closer to the core habitat of where the black-naped pheasant-pigeon lives.” A local hunter, Augustin Gregory, told the team he had seen…This article was originally published on Mongabay

