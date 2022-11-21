Indigenous community in Peru losing forests to timber, drug, land trafficking

SANTA ROSILLO DE YANAYACU, Peru — Swaths of recently deforested land and images of guns spray-painted on trees greeted the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu patrol when they visited a portion of their community forest in northern Peru on Aug. 20, 2022. Members of the patrol said the forest had been intact when they had last monitored the area eight months prior. “We were shocked; there’s been a full-scale invasion of our communal territory’s primary forests,” said a resident of the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu Indigenous community, who asked to remain anonymous for safety concerns. “There were [deforested] clearings of 20 hectares, 5 hectares, 6 hectares. And at the edge [of the clearing] we found revolvers spray-painted onto the trees, as a threat warning us not to enter the area.” A gun spray-painted on a tree in the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu communal territory. Image courtesy of the Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu Community Patrol. It’s not the first time that the community of Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu, which is located in the Amazonian department of San Martín, has faced such problems. Mongabay Latam reported in 2021 on evidence of illegal deforestation and illicit coca cultivation, for the production of cocaine, in the Indigenous territory. Observers have also reported threats against the territory’s authorities. In July 2021, Quino Inuma, president of the community of Santa Rosillo de Yanayacu, was allegedly beaten and received death threats after the anti-narcotics prosecutors visited the territory to investigate reports of rainforest destruction following an official complaint…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay