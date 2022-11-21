Nasa's Artemis spacecraft set to reach the Moon

From BBC
Published12 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
Nasa’s Artemis spacecraft is set to arrive at the Moon.
The Orion capsule will sweep 130km (80 miles) above the lunar surface, before entering into a larger orbit.
The vehicle will be out of contact during this manoeuvre, which will happen at 12:44 GMT, as it takes place on the far side of the Moon.
The Artemis team said they would be “waiting intently” for the signal, and so far the mission had “exceeded expectations” since last week’s launch.
“It’s been a really exciting few days for both the team and the spacecraft as we learn how the system operates in the deep space environment,” said Nasa’s Jim Geffre at a media briefing.
“It’s a good reminder that this is the first time in 50 years that a human exploration spacecraft has left low Earth orbit and been sent to the Moon.”
This video can not be played
To play this video you need to enable JavaScript in your browser.
The spacecraft will zoom over the landing sites of Apollo 11, 12 and 14 as it makes the close approach. It will be out of contact for 34 minutes, but will then start to send back data and footage from the fly-by.
The Artemis mission began on Wednesday from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, with the launch of the most powerful rocket Nasa has