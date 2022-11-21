Tunnel collapse at dam project in orangutan habitat claims yet another life

JAKARTA — A second tunnel collapse this year at a controversial dam construction site in Indonesia has killed another Chinese worker, bringing the toll from the project to 17 in just two years. The worker, identified as Wan Shui, 35, was severely injured in a tunnel cave-in on Nov. 9 and rushed to hospital, where he died the following day. The project developer, PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy (NSHE), didn’t respond to Mongabay’s request for comment. The incident mirrors a tunnel collapse on Aug. 21 that killed another Chinese worker, Wang Jian, 52. Two other workers were injured in that event. This latest incident adds to the growing criticism of the Batang Toru hydropower project in North Sumatra province, which is already under heavy scrutiny because of its location in the only known habitat of the critically endangered Tapanuli orangutan (Pongo tapanuliensis). “Yet another Chinese worker has been killed in construction of the Batang Toru dam,” said Amanda Hurowitz, senior program director for Southeast Asia at U.S.-based campaign group Mighty Earth, which has flagged the project’s potential impacts on the orangutans. “How construction on this project is allowed to continue without adequate safety procedures is a real mystery.” Tapanuli Orangutans found near YEL’s orangutan study camp in the Batang Toru forest. Image by Aditya Sumitra/Mighty Earth. Environmental activists and scientists have long warned of the region’s susceptibility to landslides, due to a combination of high rainfall, hilly terrain, poor drainage, and tectonic activity, with the hydropower project sitting near a…This article was originally published on Mongabay

