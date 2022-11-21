Ukraine war: Germany looks to renewables after Russian invasion

From BBC
As Germany struggles with the energy crisis sparked by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, many communities there are looking with added urgency at ways to try to wean themselves off gas and oil. Abensberg in Bavaria is among a number of towns which have pioneered alternative energy solutions in recent years. The town of 15,000 people is focussing on solar power, and has ambitions to be self-sufficient in electricity by 2030.
Lothar Stich pointed enthusiastically at the streetlights along the bicycle path near his home. “They are all solar powered,” he said.
During the day, panels on the lamp posts absorb the rays of the sun, which get stored in a battery buried in the ground at the foot of the post. Lothar told me the lamps, which are activated by motion sensors, “are charged by day and used at night”.
Solar power is a big deal in Abensberg.
Lothar, an engineer who works in technical building services, has photovoltaic panels on the roof of his house, his shed and his garage, where he and his wife keep their electric cars. He said that over the year the panels produce more than twice the amount of energy he needs.
Lothar said the excess energy he produces gets sent to the local electricity grid.
“In the summertime from April to September, we don’t need any external electricity, we produce all our energy for ourselves. In the wintertime it’s not possible because of the lack of sun.”
He smiled. “It is a good