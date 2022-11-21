‘We go in and take Indigenous land back from cattle ranchers’: Q&A with activist Pablo Sibar

In a country often ignored internationally except when it comes to its bustling tourism industry and oceans, Costa Rica and its Indigenous rights record is receiving careful attention by the U.N. and a human rights commission. Amid a movement to recover territory from cattle ranchers and landholders, Indigenous leaders in the country are facing death threats, violence, and the inertia of the State. Among the more violent aggressions were the assassinations of Bribri leader Sergio Rojas Ortiz in 2019 and Bröran leader Jehry Rivera less than a year later. Pablo Sibar Sibar (also known as Pablo Sibas Sibas) is among the Brörán Indigenous leaders who have received several death threats in past years. These range from WhatsApp voice messages to his personal phone number, cars chasing him down in the street, and messages on social media. Investigations into these assassinations, and other cases of threats and attacks against Indigenous leaders, have either stalled or are seen as one-off situations. State prosecutors do not see a connection between the violence against Indigenous leaders and their land rights activism. Read more: Sergio Rojas Ortiz, leader of Costa Rica’s Indigenous Bribri, slain by gunmen Jaco Beach, Costa Rica. Image by Samuel Charron via Unspash. Farmers also report some Indigenous members burning down a house and killing cattle on contested land. Others have reported being beaten in their home after refusing to leave the property located on Indigenous land, which they had previously bought by non-Indigenous third parties. Clashes between Indigenous communities and landholders, who…This article was originally published on Mongabay

