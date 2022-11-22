2022 Amazon fires tightly tied to recent deforestation, new data show

This year’s Amazon fire season was milder than the previous two years, but there were still nearly 1,000 major fires, many of them in recently cleared areas in the Brazilian Amazon, highlighting a key link between deforestation and fires. Using ground and atmospheric data, the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP) documented 983 major fires in the Amazon this year, which affected almost 1 million hectares (2.5 million acres), an area larger than all of Yellowstone National Park. The fires, like deforestation, were largely concentrated in the southern and eastern Amazon. Roads providing access to those areas of the Amazon are a key factor in fire locations, said MAAP director Matt Finer. Orange dots indicate major fire locations in the Amazon in 2022. The green line is the Amazon biogeographic boundary, and the blue line is the Amazon watershed boundary. Image courtesy of Amazon Conservation/MAAP. “For Peru and Brazil, anyway, it’s a very tight correlation between roads and fires,” Finer told Mongabay, pointing out where highways cut through areas with the highest concentrations of fires on the map on his computer screen. The Brazilian Amazon accounted for 72% of the major fires this year, and of those, 71% were human-caused fires in areas that had been deforested within the last three years. But in some cases, when MAAP researchers looked back in time at satellite images of the fire coordinates, they found forest standing at the beginning of the year, which was later deforested and then burned in May…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay