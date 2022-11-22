COP27 boosts carbon trading and ‘non-market’ conservation: But can they save forests?

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt — As politicians, activists and journalists celebrated the historic breakthrough to create a loss and damage fund at COP27 and bemoaned the failure to call for a phase-down of fossil fuels, few noticed that the summit took a step — albeit a very controversial one — toward preserving forests and other ecosystems via pledges made by carbon-polluting countries and companies trying to meet their climate goals. Decisions issued at COP27 set a timeline to implement all parts of Article 6 of the Paris agreement, which regulates carbon trading between the parties, as well as non-market investment in conservation. Also included in those decisions is a verification mechanism that could see countries sell “sovereign carbon credits” for preserving ecosystems. With an area the size of Ireland deforested globally last year, it’s a pressing issue. Many COP participants now see carbon markets as the best way to amp up investments in ecosystem preservation to benefit the climate, especially carbon-rich rainforests in the global south. Others worry the carbon trading focus could encourage dubious carbon accounting and offsetting, and argue instead for “non-market approaches,” which also got a step closer to reality at COP27. “It is too optimistic to say that this is a victory for forests,” said Diego Pacheco Balanza, Bolivia’s lead negotiator and a key voice on Article 6. “We are opening several venues for supporting forests financially to help keep them alive, but those are resisted by developed countries. They only want to push the commodification…This article was originally published on Mongabay

