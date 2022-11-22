Indonesia to build coal plants despite $20b deal on clean energy transition

JAKARTA — Indonesia will continue building new coal-fired power plants, despite a recent $20 billion deal with the G7 group of industrialized countries to help it transition to clean energy. Activists say this puts the deal, known as the Just Energy Transition Partnership and signed at the G20 summit that Indonesia hosted earlier this month, on the brink of collapse before it even takes off. “JETP in Indonesia has a huge risk of failure in its attempt to decarbonize [Indonesia’s] electricity system,” said Andri Prasetiyo, a researcher at Trend Asia, a Jakarta-based nonprofit that advocates for clean energy transition. “This is because the government is still sending a mixed signal in energy transition by not setting a clear deadline on stopping the construction of new coal plants.” Under the deal — the single largest climate finance partnership to date — Indonesia will aim to cap its emissions from the power sector by 2030, faster than the initial target of 2037, and to generate 34% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. But the Indonesian government will still allow the construction of new coal plants, with a combined capacity of 13 gigawatts, that have already been tendered out. The plan is laid out in the country’s 10-year energy plan for 2021-2030. Crucially, a 2022 regulation issued by President Joko Widodo greenlights the construction of what’s known as captive coal plants, which are built specifically to supply certain industries and not to feed into the grid. In a joint statement, Indonesia and its…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay