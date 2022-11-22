Report offers a road map to restore the rule of law in the Brazilian Amazon

When Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva takes office at the start of 2023 as president of Brazil, his third term in the post, he faces the difficult task of making good on his promises to restore environmental protection and root out criminal elements from the Amazon. A new report, titled “Govern to not surrender,” offers a road map for how this can be achieved. Launched in September by the Igarapé Institute, a development think tank, in partnership with the Brazilian Forum for Public Security (FBSP) and the Sovereignty and Climate Center, the report gives an overview of the security problems in the Brazilian Amazon and lists steps to reverse trends like forest fires, land grabbing, illegal mining, and deforestation. The report calls for the empowerment of Brazil’s environmental agencies and security forces, including fiscal and financial control institutions, to dismantle criminal networks. Under the outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, institutions like IBAMA, the environmental protection agency, and Funai, the Indigenous affairs agency, were weakened structurally and their work effectively siloed. The report’s main proposal is to create a new management structure for the Amazon based on collaboration, with more information exchange between environmental inspection, public security, criminal justice, and defense agencies. It also calls for harsher punishments for environmental violations, as a way to attack a long-standing culture of impunity when it comes to environmental laws. Igarapé and its associates also say more areas should be protected to fight land grabbing. In total, the report presents 92 proposals. Ilona Szabó, co-founder…This article was originally published on Mongabay

