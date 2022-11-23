Probe finds Vietnam faltering in bid to curb wildlife trade, animal suffering

Blinking slowly, the waterbird can’t move. A male greater painted-snipe, he’s tightly tethered to the top of a wire cage among half a dozen of his species. The mass of speckled brown feathers, which serve as superb camouflage in the snipes’ native reedbed habitat, heave as the birds breathe what will be their final breaths. The scene above is recorded on video at the Thanh Hoa bird market as part of a new investigation into Vietnam’s animal markets and dog meat industry by Canada-based nonprofit We Animals Media, in collaboration with the Asia for Animals Coalition (AfA), a group of animal welfare organizations campaigning for better conditions for animals in Asia. Hundreds of videos and photographs gathered during the probe depict the extent of animal suffering in these establishments, as well as risks to biodiversity and public health. Working undercover in June 2022, photojournalists Aaron Gekoski and Napat Wesshasartar visited two of Vietnam’s roughly 9,000 wet markets: Thanh Hoa bird market in Long An province and Chợ Nam Trung Yen market in Hanoi, both of which sell live wild animals alongside domestic species. They also visited dog slaughterhouses and dog meat merchants in Đức Thượng commune and Hữu Hưng Street in Hanoi. A row of stalls at the Thanh Hoa bird market, an exotic animal market in southern Vietnam referred to by campaigners as a “birds’ hell” due to the brutal conditions in which animals are kept and slaughtered. Image courtesy of Aaron Gekoski / Asia for Animals Coalition /…This article was originally published on Mongabay

