In Brazilian Amazon, mining harm comes from beyond just the mines, study shows

Opening up protected areas to mining in the Brazilian Amazon could have an even bigger impact than previously thought, according to a study published in Nature Sustainability earlier this year. The study focused on the nine protected areas that make up most of the National Reserve of Copper and Associates (RENCA) in the Amazonian states of Amapá and Pará, and looked not just at the deforestation caused by creating new mines, but also by the new roads required to access them. According to the study, while downgrading the protection in those areas with mineral deposits would cause 183 square kilometers (71 square miles) of deforestation, the roads would have an impact estimated at more than 40 times larger, leading to the loss of 7,626 km2 (2,944 mi2) of forest over the next three decades — an area nearly the size of Puerto Rico. “There are lots of studies about the Amazon, about deforestation, about mining, and about roads in that region. Our aim was to show how everything correlates and should be taken into consideration when there is a debate about opening these areas for mining,” says Juliana Siqueira-Gay, an environmental engineer at the Escolhas Institute and the study’s lead author. The research, she says, also brings to light the limitation of current analyses for obtaining licenses and permits even in legal mining projects in Brazil, which, according to Siqueira-Gay, could have grossly underestimated indirect environmental impacts. “It is often said that the deforestation caused by mining is relatively localized,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

