New app transforms data gathering for wildlife in Papua New Guinea

For 13 years, Caleb Bulu recorded the rich wildlife of the Torricelli Mountain Range in northwestern Papua New Guinea by walking up and down the slopes. When he observed animals, he noted them down with pen and paper. He used a camera for documentation and recorded such details as location and elevation manually. It wasn't an easy task, but an urgent one nonetheless. His workplace, the Tenkile Conservation Alliance (TCA), an NGO, had been working to protect some critically endangered species, like the golden-mantled tree kangaroo (Dendrolagus pulcherrimus), that inhabit the mountain ranges. Today, an app is making Bulu's work easier. Since February this year, Bulu and his colleagues have used the Protected Areas Management (PAM) app, making the observation and documentation of species more efficient and nimbler. The app was developed in-house exclusively for the TCA with the help of Rich Blaske, a developer based in the U.S. state of Georgia, who had reached out to the TCA after watching a documentary on their work. Now, with a few clicks on his phone, Bulu is able to quickly add notes, photos and videos about species he observes in the wild. "All the tools are inside the app and it does everything," Bulu told Mongabay in an email interview. "It's easy to carry and move around with it." Forest rangers at Tenkile Conservation Alliance set up the Protected Areas Management (PAM) app before heading to the field. Credit: Tenkile Conservation Alliance. The Torricelli Mountain Range is home to a wide…

