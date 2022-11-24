U.N. report calls for the ban of mercury trade and its use in gold mining

Artisanal gold mining is driving the global demand for mercury, with 2,058 metric tons of the toxic metal contaminating water, land and air every year, according to a recent report Mercury, Small Time Gold Mining and Human Rights. Presented before the United Nations Human Rights Council on Sept.20 by Marcos Orellana, the U.N.’s special rapporteur on toxics and human rights, the report calls for an end to mining, exporting and trading mercury, as well as a ban on the use of mercury in small-scale gold mining. “An estimated 10 million to 15 million people were directly engaged in small-scale gold mining in 2017, including an estimated 1 million child workers and 4.5 million women,” the report says. “It generates up to 20% of the global gold supply annually, equivalent to approximately 500 tons, with a market value of almost $29 billion annually.” Orellana, who teaches international environmental law at George Washington University in the U.S., found that the demand for mercury used in small-scale gold mining stems from three key regions: South America (39%), East and Southeast Asia (37%), and sub-Saharan Africa (21%). Most small-scale gold mining in South America is centered in the Amazon. In Brazil, it has gone “big scale.” According to MapBiomas, a research collective that tracks land use changes through satellite imagery, small-scale gold mining in 2018 overtook industrial mining in scale, covering 107,800 hectares (266,000 acres) in 2020, 94% of it in the Amazon. The Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development (IGF)…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay