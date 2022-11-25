Indonesia’s orangutans declining amid ‘lax’ and ‘laissez-faire’ law enforcement

JAKARTA — “Remarkably lax” and “laissez-faire” law enforcement efforts by conservation authorities in Indonesia have allowed the killing, capture and trade of scores of orangutans to persist, according to a recent study. Indonesia reported 2,229 crimes against the three orangutan species in the country — Bornean, Sumatran and Tapanuli (Pongo pygmaeus, P. abelii and P. tapanuliensis) — from 2007 and 2019, wildlife conservationists noted in their study published Nov. 4 in the journal Biological Conservation. Killing was the most prevalent crime against orangutans, followed by capture, possession or sale of infants, harm or capture of wild adult orangutans due to conflicts, and attempted poaching not resulting in death, such as an animal caught in a snare. The annual rates of crime against these nearly extinct species during the sampled period have not declined, with the authors calling the government’s approach in general to enforcing conservation laws on preventing orangutan-related crimes as “remarkably lax” compared with enforcement for other iconic Indonesian species, such as Sumatran tigers (Panthera tigris sumatrae). “Addressing killing, capture and trade each present major challenges because they require resources and political will to investigate and prosecute, and long-term investment and community engagement to make it worth more to people to live peacefully alongside wild orangutans without moving them or degrading their habitats,” study lead author Julie Sherman, executive director of the NGO Wildlife Impact, told Mongabay in an email. An adult female Tapanuli orangutan. Image by Tim Laman via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 4.0). Indonesia prohibits the illegal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

