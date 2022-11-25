UK weather: Country sees a 'second spring' due to mild November weather

From BBC
Gardens are bursting into life once again this November due to an “exceptionally mild” month of weather.
Flowers and plants are entering a “second spring” due to the warmer conditions, prolonging their bloom for months longer than usual, horticulturalists have said.
Their change in behaviour could have an impact well into next spring.
This month in the UK has been 2.2C warmer than the average November, according to the Met Office.
Nikki Barker, a senior adviser at the Royal Horticultural Society, said the mild climate has created some unseasonable sights across the RHS’s public gardens.
“Things we’d expect to flower into October, like fuchsias and salvias, are still flowering now and show no signs of stopping,” Ms Barker said.
“Roses are putting on new buds and they’re still producing, so it is quite a considerable extension to the flowering season.
“I even still have coriander growing in my vegetable pot.”
Pippa Greenwood, a botanist and manager for the Horticultural Trades Association, said the way our greenery is responding to the mild weather is “completely crazy and mixed”.
“If you look out of the window, you’ll see a weird mixture of some trees that are a bit stressed from the drought and have some leaves, while some dropped their leaves weeks ago,” she told BBC News.
“Some are sticking to the timetable, while some are coming into bloom for the first time this year.”
