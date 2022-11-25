Words that didn’t make the cut: What happened to Indigenous rights at COP27

This year’s U.N. climate conference, known as COP27, ended on Sunday in Egypt with what has seen the highest participation of Indigenous peoples, more than 300 delegates. The participation of Indigenous peoples and their role in addressing and responding to climate change has increased over the years. “We are here for the recognition of our Indigenous knowledge and our values as part of the climate discourse and climate solution,” said Dr. Pasang Dolma Sherpa, executive director of the Center for Indigenous Peoples Research and Development (CIPRED). Dr. Pasang took part in climate negotiations as a member of the Indigenous Caucus which represents Indigenous peoples at climate conferences. This year’s delegates took part in the conference’s negotiations to ensure that discussions and agreements over the big topics, such as carbon offset markets, were in line with a human rights approach. However, despite many of the promising words by high-level representatives and the historic breakthrough to create a loss and damage fund, by the end of the conference, Indigenous delegates worry that much of this year’s discussions on rights have been performative. Few of the issues delegates brought to the table were answered. Left: U.N. Secretary General António Guterres. Right: Member of Indigenous Caucus, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim. Image by UN climate change via Flickr (CC BY-NC-SA 2.0). “Indigenous people being in the mouths of the decision makers doesn’t guarantee that your issues…are going to be in the negotiation text,” Dr. Sherpa told Mongabay. The IPCC’s sixth assessment report – a report by the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

