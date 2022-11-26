Climate change: Could centuries-old wheat help feed the planet?

From BBC
Could the key to feeding the world with a changing climate be hiding in a 300-year-old museum collection?
That’s one of the hopes of scientists combing through 12,000 specimens of wheat and its relatives held in the Natural History Museum’s archives.
The most promising samples are having their genomes sequenced in a bid to identify the genetic secrets of hardier wheat varieties.
Climate change and pests and diseases are putting the crop under pressure.
The old varieties of wheat are stored in hundreds of old cardboard files, neatly lined up, row upon row, in the museum vaults. Each one contains dried leaves, stems or ears of grain, and sometimes all three, from centuries ago.
They’re carefully labelled, many in beautiful copper-plate handwriting, detailing exactly where and when they were found. It all provides useful information.
“The collection spans back to the 1700s, including a specimen that was collected on Captain Cook’s first voyage to Australia,” says Larissa Welton. She’s part of the team digitising the archive so it can be accessed online.
The James Cook sample is a wild wheat plant. It looks spindly and grass-like – quite different to the varieties growing in fields today. But it’s these differences that the team is interested in.
“We have specimens that are from before the introduction of various agricultural techniques, so they can tell us something about how wheat was growing wild or before things like artificial fertilisers.”