Artemis: Nasa's Orion capsule breaks distance record

From BBC
The US space agency’s Orion capsule has reached a key milestone on its demonstration mission around the Moon.
On Monday, it moved some 430,000km (267,000 miles) beyond the Earth – the furthest any spacecraft designed to carry humans has travelled.
The ship is uncrewed on this occasion, but if it completes the current flight without incident, astronauts will be on the next outing in two years’ time.
Nasa is planning a series of ever more complex missions with Orion.
They’re part of the agency’s Artemis programme, which seeks to return people to the lunar surface after a gap of 50 years.
Orion has been streaming back some spectacular video of its journey. Just before reaching the record distance, it captured the Moon moving in front of the Earth.
The capsule was launched from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center on 16 November on 26-day mission designed to stretch its systems and make sure it is safe to carry astronauts.
Orion is being pushed through space by a service module provided by the European Space Agency (Esa). This vehicle incorporates the big thrusters needed to make manoeuvres.
The Esa module delivered two key engine burns last week to get Orion into a big loop around the Moon known as a Distant Retrograde Orbit.
It’s called “distant” because the path takes Orion a long way from the