Climate change: Wasted methane gas 'a scandal'

The UK government is allowing the fossil fuel industry to waste large amounts of gas, according to a leading environmental think-tank.
Green Alliance says oil and gas companies are wasting enough methane to power more than 700,000 UK homes.
It says high energy prices mean more of the gas should be captured and used.
A spokesperson for UK oil and gas companies rejected that, saying it was not profitable to capture all of it.
Scientists say that methane is, alongside carbon dioxide, one of the main contributors to global warming.
“It’s a scandal,” Dustin Benson of Green Alliance told BBC News. “The government should force these companies to capture the methane they’re currently wasting.”
UK methane emissions have fallen significantly since 1990 but in recent years progress has slowed.
“The big attraction for reducing methane is you get a big bang for your buck very quickly in terms of tackling climate change,” Professor Dave Reay from the University of Edinburgh told BBC News.
“If we cut emissions very quickly we’ll see that impact in terms of reduced warming in the atmosphere very quickly.”
Most UK methane emissions now come from farming and waste disposal. While reducing methane leakage from those sources is complex, cutting down on it in the oil and gas production that accounts for 11% of emissions is considered low-hanging fruit.
The vast bulk of the UK oil and gas industry is located offshore