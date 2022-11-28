Fishers in Flores Sea opt to limit harvest of overexploited sea cucumbers

MAKASSAR, Indonesia — At the end of September, fishermen on Sapuka Island in eastern Indonesia’s Flores Sea made a surprising announcement. They would regulate their sea cucumber harvests, they declared, taking only those specimens above a certain size, and from clearly designated areas during clearly designated times of the year. Resident fishers and village officials on the 14-square-kilometer (5.4-square-mile) island that sits 225 km (140 mi) off the city of Makassar, capital of South Sulawesi province, voted to only harvest sea cucumbers weighing at least 200 grams (7 ounces). This applies to sea cucumbers from the Holothuriidae and Stichopodidae families. Fishers collectively agreed to limit their fishing activities in the waters around the islands of Kembanglemari and Tinggalungang, which the national fisheries ministry has zoned for ecosystem rehabilitation. During the monsoon months of January and February, fishers committed to not fish in area the ministry designated a core conservation area. They also limited entry to fishing grounds: Fishers from outside South Sulawesi province would only be allowed to gather sea cucumber in the core conservation area. Enforcement of existing fisheries regulations in this 320-km (200-mi) island chain that stretches between the main islands of Sulawesi and Sumbawa has been sporadic. The waters are notoriously hard to traverse. Annually, there are reports of fishers losing control of their boats at sea, or getting lost at sea sometimes for weeks on end. Less frequently, reports emerge from the area of blast fishing: the coast guard occasionally intercepts illegal shipments of fertilizer from…This article was originally published on Mongabay

