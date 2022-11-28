Forest management tool could help rein in rampant wildlife trade in Bangladesh

For years, authorities in Bangladesh have struggled to rein in the rampant illegal wildlife trade, as the country serves both as a source and transit point for domestic and international trade in a significant number of globally endangered species and their body parts. Trafficking routes often extend to China, India and Myanmar. Now, a patrolling system using a Spatial Monitoring And Reporting Tool (SMART) introduced by the Bangladesh Forest Department (BFD) appears to have potential for finally helping the country bring down trafficking. SMART has been used in the world’s largest mangrove forest, Sundarbans, in four ranges — Satkhira, Khulna, Chandpai and Sarankhola — since 2017. Experts say the technology should be extended to all of the country’s forests in the long run. “Using Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, the toolkit allows protected areas and wildlife managers to better monitor, evaluate and manage patrolling activities,” said Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, the divisional forest officer of the Sundarbans West Division. According to a study by the University of Calcutta, the crime rate in the Bangladesh part of Sundarbans has declined significantly since the introduction of the SMART patrolling system. The SMART software makes it possible to collect, store, communicate and analyze ranger-collected data on illegal activities, biodiversity, patrol routes and management actions to understand where efforts should focus and to evaluate ranger performance. The SMART toolkit has been in use in more than 70 countries around the world. This patrol team of rangers in Indonesia have used it to help reduce…This article was originally published on Mongabay

