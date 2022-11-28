‘I have anger every day’: South African villagers on the mine in their midst

Residents of a village in northeastern South Africa, displaced to make way for one of the country’s largest open-pit coal mines in 2007, are suffering from long-term collective trauma, with ongoing stressors “having devastating psychosocial impacts” including suicidality and alienation, a clinical psychologist has found. The residents of the farming village of Somkhele who were displaced lost their homes and farms; and the exhumation and reburial of hundreds of graves was a particularly horrific event, says psychologist Garret Barnwell. In accordance with Zulu traditions, the affected families had buried their relatives in various places around the homestead, with the head of the family buried next to the isibaya, or cattle enclosure. “Those buried there have been moved in an undignified way … it was painful to see what was happening. Everyone cried that day, seeing what was happening,” said one resident. Many people witnessed the partially decomposed bodies of their deceased family members removed from the ground. Some reported seeing diggers plunging pickaxes into the graves and pulling them back out with bones stuck on the picks. A mother whose daughter was exhumed just two months after she was buried, and a man who had buried his wife just three months earlier were just two of many residents who had suffered complicated grief, Barnwell concluded. The bodies were exhumed from properties marked for demolition; for several families, as many as 30 graves were opened up, said Dineo Skosana, a political scientist at the University of the Witwatersrand’s Society, Work and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

