In Nepal, officials defend detusking to reduce human-elephant conflict

KATHMANDU — On the afternoon of Oct. 28, a wild male elephant attacked and killed a woman herding her sheep at a pasture in the town of Amlekhgunj, in the buffer zone of Parsa National Park in southern Nepal. The death of Rukaiya Khatun, 51, made headlines in news media across the country, and prompted calls from rural residents for the authorities to do something about incidents of human-elephant conflict. Nepal is home to some 227 Indian elephants (Elephas maximus indicus) — the number fluctuates as the pachyderms move across the plains between Nepal and India — and human-elephant conflict has emerged as a pressing wildlife issue here. In the past two decades, 274 people have died in incidents related to human-elephant conflict. Rukaiya Khatun in the hospital after an elephant attacked her in Amlekhgunj near Parsa National Park. Image by Ashok Ram. In the Amlekhgunj incident, the elephant involved, named Yamgaj by local authorities, had previously been on the radar of Parsa National Park officials. He was one of three wild male elephants that had arrived in the area around two months earlier from the eastern part of the country. While the two others roamed the forests, Yamgaj moved around the periphery of the national park, likely drawn there by the female elephants kept at a government-run captive-breeding center in Amlekhgunj, said Ashok Ram, chief conservation officer of Parsa National Park. Fearful of another attack, residents called on the park authorities to do something about the animal. With the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay