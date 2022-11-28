In South Africa, a community says no after a coal miner said go

Not far up the hill, after a right turn off the main road that leads from the Zulu town of Mtubatuba in the province of KwaZulu-Natal into one of South Africa’s oldest protected areas, the iMfolozi-Hluhluwe Game Reserve, lives a man who, for security reasons, we’ll call Sinethemba Mhlongo. His property looks like most of the other plots around: trees and a garden surrounding a main house — the iQhugwane, a round hut with a thatched roof that Zulus traditionally connect with their ancestors — and chickens walking freely around the kraal. Mhlongo, a well-built man in his 60s who’s dressed in a T-shirt and beige pants, can’t say where exactly the demarcation line lies. “The last time they changed it they removed all the households who wouldn’t sign their relocation agreements.” From behind his house, the view stretches over the village of Emalahleni, which is laid out over a vast area of green hills speckled with huts, houses, grazing cattle and roaming goats. Most of what can be seen, Mhlongo says, falls in what the mining company refers to as the “future mining areas”: three villages selected by the company Tendele for the expansion of the vast open pit coal mine that it’s been operating in the area since 2007. Leaning over the wooden fence that keeps the chickens out of the garden, he points to a cellphone tower, about 800 meters, or half a mile, away. “That’s about where it starts.” In 2016, Tendele, a subsidiary of South…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay