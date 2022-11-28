Indonesia’s Supreme Court rules President Widodo not liable in 2015 fires

JAKARTA — Indonesia’s Supreme Court has ruled President Joko Widodo not liable in the disastrous fires in 2015 that devastate large swathes of rainforests and peatlands in the country, despite three previous court rulings that found the president liable for the disaster. In 2016, a group of citizens and environmental activists in the province of Central Kalimantan affected by the 2015 fires filed a citizen lawsuit against the government, including the president. In the lawsuit, the citizens said the government had failed to issue strong policies and carry out measures to prevent the annual recurring fire episode, and thus was liable for the 2015 fires in Central Kalimantan. The great fires razed 2.6 million hectares (6.42 million acres) of land across the country, much of it carbon-rich peat forests, and sent clouds of choking haze billowing across large parts of Indonesia and neighboring Singapore and Malaysia. The citizens won in 2018, but the government appealed the case all the way to the highest court. In 2019, the Supreme Court upheld the ruling, ordering the government to accommodate the plaintiffs’ demand for more stringent measures to address the annual fires. In its legal consideration, the court said disaster mitigation within a country, including Indonesia, is the government’s responsibility. In August 2022, the government requested a case review, a final avenue of legal recourse that’s permitted if there’s new evidence or circumstances. In this case, the government based its case review on the presence of new evidence. On Nov. 3, the Supreme…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay