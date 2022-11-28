What can Half or Whole Earth conservation strategies do for orangutans?

Orangutans, like most of the world’s great apes, are struggling. Their numbers continue to drop as their habitat disappears, or they’re killed by humans for food, out of fear or for self-defense. And it’s happening despite an estimated $1 billion in spending on concerted orangutan conservation efforts since 2000. The ongoing slide has left biologists flummoxed about how to ensure the survival of the three species of the Pongo genus. Now, the authors of a recent study have posited how two sweeping, global conservation ideas might impact orangutan survival: the Whole Earth and Half-Earth paradigms. In doing so, this thought experiment has surfaced questions about the impacts of these frameworks on the conservation of a single species, as well as about whether the authors accurately interpreted these frameworks. In research published Oct. 13 in the journal Oryx, conservation scientist Erik Meijaard and his colleagues projected how the application of the Half-Earth and Whole Earth paradigms might change land use and the arrangement of protected areas on the island of Borneo between 2021 and 2032. The Half-Earth approach encompasses a collection of ideas centered on setting aside half the planet’s land and water areas for nature. The application of Whole Earth, in the view of the Meijaard-led team, would entail moving away from traditional protected areas and toward “a much more equitable system in which local communities decide what happens to their land,” Meijaard said. The team then shared these projections with orangutan experts and asked them how they thought the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay