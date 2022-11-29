About 72% of gold miners poisoned with mercury at artisanal mining sites in Cameroon

BATOURI, Cameroon – At Kambélé III, an artisanal mining site in the commune of Batouri, located 415 kilometers (268 miles) east of Yaoundé, Cameroon’s capital, male, female, teenage, and child gold miners are already hard at work on a sunny Thursday morning. Clothed in rags and without protection, they dig, comb, and excavate the gutted site across hectares of land as far as the eye can see. Some transport large quantities of soil and stone to grinding mills, whose whirling sound creates a deafening roar. On both sides of the site, archaic wooden facilities have been set up as laboratories and are used to refine ore and extract gold from it. Miners washing ore containing gold using an outdated, locally-assembled tool. Image © Yannick Kenné. With his bare hands plunged in a copper basin, Saliou Hassana, a 17-year-old gold miner, constantly mixes its contents, a muddy and yellowish water containing gold particles. His meticulous work aims to extract the gold from the particles. After a few minutes of mixing, he obtains blackish sediments in which gold nuggets are buried. As the final step to separate the treasure from the ore, Saliou uses a chemical substance carefully preserved in a piece of wool: mercury. The resulting 0.15 microns of gold is immediately sold to an eager collector for less than $7.58 (5,000 FCFA). Saliou obtains the mercury from gold collectors on the black market. They discreetly sell small doses to gold miners, and for a capful three centimeters in diameter, the…This article was originally published on Mongabay

