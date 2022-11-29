Bird declines boost case for transformative biodiversity agreement in Montreal

The world is losing species alarmingly fast. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES), an independent science and policy group, says a million species face extinction. Few animals bring these unsettling losses into sharper focus than birds: Populations of 49% of avian species are decreasing, according to a September 2022 report by the conservation partnership BirdLife International. In December, world leaders, policymakers and scientists will gather at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference in Montreal to agree on a plan that will address the causes of the global loss of species by 2030. A key aspect of the negotiations is the quest to protect 30% of Earth’s land and water by the end of the decade, a move that many biologists say could improve the outlook for birds, other wildlife and plants if countries sign on and prioritize meaningful conservation measures. “This is a once-in-a-decade opportunity to really ratchet up the magnitude of response that governments are putting in place to address this crisis,” Stuart Butchart, chief scientist with BirdLife International, told Mongabay. Butchart was a senior editor of the group’s “State of the World’s Birds” report released in September and a co-author of a related study published in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources May 4. Bird populations are in decline around the world. Image © BirdLife International and Dogeatcog. BirdLife International issues assessments of the status of birds every four years. “Between reports, we see many of the most important threats coming up over and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

