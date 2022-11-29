Bird flu: What is it and what's behind the outbreak?

From BBC
Published11 hours agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharing
The world is going through its worst-ever outbreak of bird flu.
The highly infectious H5N1 strain of the disease is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of wild birds and millions of domestic ones.
Bird flu is an infectious disease of poultry and wild birds that has been around for a century. It usually flares up in autumn before fading away.
“It originated amongst ducks in Europe and Asia, and spread to other birds,” says Paul Digard, a professor of virology in the Roslin Institute at Edinburgh University.
The H5N1 virus, which is the most prevalent strain now, was first reported in China in 1996 and has broken out sporadically ever since.
However, this year the virus has persisted for much longer than usual.
The H5N1 strain is deadly and can spread through entire flocks of domestic birds within a matter of days, through birds’ droppings and saliva, or through contaminated feed and water.
The current wave of bird flu is the worst one ever in Europe, and in the US.
“160 million domestic birds worldwide have been killed by this virus, or have had to be culled by farmers to contain it,” says Professor Munir Iqbal of the UK’s Pirbright Institute, which specialises in animal welfare.
“This includes 100 million domestic birds in the US and Europe.”