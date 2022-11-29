Environmental peacebuilding must pay more attention to armed groups (commentary)

Environmental peacebuilding is a rapidly grow field of research and practice. It examines how addressing conflicts over natural resources and improving resource governance can serve as a stepping stone for broader peacebuilding efforts. These ideas have also been applied to the domain of biodiversity conservation, building on earlier thinking around conflict-sensitive conservation. State and non-state armed actors often play crucial roles in conflict and cooperation over natural resources. This is certainly the case in protected areas mired in armed conflict, where armed actors are involved in both illegal resource exploitation and law enforcement. However, neither the theory nor the practice of environmental peacebuilding pays explicit attention to armed actors. As we argue in a recent report based on research in protected areas in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), this oversight is problematic. Armed actors can both hamper and reinforce environmental peacebuilding interventions in important ways. Analyzing how and why this occurs will strengthen both environmental peacebuilding’s effectiveness and its theoretical underpinnings. Kahuzi-Biega National Park rangers stand in formation at the park in October, 2016. Photo by Thomas Nicolon for Mongabay. Armed actors shape resource governance In many protected areas around the world, rebel forces, government soldiers and sometimes also park rangers are involved in organizing and facilitating resource exploitation. This includes bushmeat hunting, mining, timber felling, charcoal production, and illegal fishing. Such involvement shapes the outcomes of initiatives to combat destructive resource exploitation and improve resource governance, which environmental peacebuilding theory holds can strengthen peace by improving livelihoods.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay