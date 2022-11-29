New standard brings best practices to bear in Nepal’s red panda conservation

KATHMANDU — Conservationists in Nepal have introduced a new standard for efforts to protect the red panda, in the hope of translating successful initiatives in the country’s east to threatened habitats in the central and western hilly regions. The voluntary Red Panda Governance Standard, developed with the help of two Australian universities, looks at best practices for conserving the endangered species, Ailurus fulgens, and suggesting ways in which communities living with red pandas can implement them. “The governance standard shall help communities conserve red pandas in a participatory way by identifying priorities,” said Sonam Tashi Lama, program coordinator at the Red Panda Network. Communities can use the standard informally for a broad evaluation of their efforts to save the species or more thoroughly to assess compliance of forest management where red pandas live and programs and projects related to red panda conservation, Lama said. According to the Red Panda Network, an NGO working in eastern Nepal to help communities conserve the species, habitats in the western part of the country have been fragmented into many small patches. This restricts the movement of red pandas and negatively impacts the viability of the animal’s populations there. Red pandas are found in India, Nepal, Bhutan and China, and face threats ranging from habitat loss to illegal trapping and poaching, to accidental snaring in traps set for other animals. The species is listed as endangered on the IUCN Red List and on Appendix I of CITES, making its trade illegal. It’s estimated that of…This article was originally published on Mongabay

