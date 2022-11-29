Peru is tackling water scarcity with nature-based solutions, leading the way in Latin America

Josefa Mería has lived in the Peruvian city of Moyobamba, where the Andes meet the Amazon rainforest, for more than 30 years. Even in this humid tropical climate, she remembers when some 20 years ago there was such little water that services to the city were frequently cut off, angering the entire city. “There was a lot of frustration, because, you know, you can lack everything, except water,” Mería tells Mongabay by phone from Moyobamba, adding, “the problem was already becoming more and more serious.” The problem, they discovered, was that deforestation had reached the three local watersheds, the source of Moyobamba’s water supply. As land use around these watersheds switched from rainforest to small-scale agriculture, both the quantity and quality of water that reached the city decreased. To solve this crisis, locals, international environmental organizations, local and regional governments as well as the water utilities treatment facility collaborated to find a solution that would work for everyone. They decided to create a tariff system whereby locals were charged one Peruvian sol (about $0.30) per month as part of their water bill, which would go directly into a special fund used to invest in watershed and rainforest conservation initiatives. With deforestation threatening water sources, Peru has been using nature-based solutions to mitigate impacts. Image by Jason Houston. This system was one of Peru’s first nature-based solutions (NbS) projects directed at preserving watersheds and quickly became a model for the country. Using the Moyobamba experience, the national government has since developed…This article was originally published on Mongabay

