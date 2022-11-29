Report calls on palm oil firms to make up for nearly 1m hectares of forest loss

JAKARTA — Commitments by palm oil producers in Southeast Asia not to deforest, clear peatlands, or use exploitative practices have helped the industry significantly reduce tropical forest loss. But many of these companies must still be held to account for their past deforestation, with a new report putting them on the hook for restoring an area of forest the size of Puerto Rico. The Earthqualizer Foundation, an environmental consultancy based in Indonesia, the world’s top producer of palm oil, calculated the figure going back to Dec. 31, 2015 — a cutoff date by which time most palm oil companies were aware of their buyers’ purchasing policies with regard to sustainability and the consequent risk of being suspended if they failed to comply. In a recently published report, Earthqualizer identified the total area of cleared forests and peatlands in these companies’ concessions from 2016 to 2021 as being 650,000 hectares (1.6 million acres). Peat areas counted as double, because of the far higher amounts of CO2 emissions that are emitted when they’re cleared, thus yielding a final figure of 877,314 hectares (2.17 million acres) for which the companies are liable, the report says. The researchers also reached out to the concession owners identified in their analysis to give them the opportunity to verify the data. “The industry will have to compensate for this area one way or another,” said Eric Wakker, senior policy adviser for Earthqualizer. To leave what he called a “forest positive legacy,” he said Earthqualizer was calling on…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay