Batteries linked to hundreds of waste fires

From BBC

By Victoria Gill and Kate StephensBBC News Climate and Science

Batteries thrown in household rubbish bins cause about 700 fires every year in dustcarts and waste-processing centres, local authorities say.

Lithium-ion batteries can explode if damaged or crushed.

The Environmental Services Association says resulting fires cost fire services and waste operators some £158m a year.

Non-profit organisation Material Focus, which surveyed local authorities, runs an online search tool to help people find their nearest recycling point.

Found in small, rechargeable devices such as toothbrushes, toys, phones and laptops, lithium-ion batteries have become more powerful in recent years.

Smaller, frequently used and cheaper devices – even some musical greeting cards – often have “hidden batteries”.

Ben Johnson, from the Environmental Services Association (ESA), told BBC News “more and more people were putting devices containing these batteries in with household rubbish” or mixing them with other recycling.

“That causes a real problem, because they have a tendency – when damaged – to explode or ignite,” he said.

“And when you put them in general rubbish or recycling, they’re likely to be crushed, compacted, smashed or they might get wet.

“That can cause them to short-circuit. And of course they’re then in the presence of other flammable material like plastic, paper and card and that can lead to quite big fires.”

Image source, Shore Recycling

