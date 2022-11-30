Dhaka’s ailing sewage system threatens human and environmental health

DHAKA — Md. Dulal Mia, 50, ferries passengers in his small boat from one end of the Buriganga River to the other. He has been living along the river for the last three decades. “The stench from the pitch-black water is almost intolerable. Nearby factories and houses release their sewage into the river,” says Dulal. Not just the Buriganga; most bodies of water in and around Dhaka have become toxic as a result of the city’s inefficient sewage system. The water not only carries toxic substances and harmful bacteria, but recent studies have found further presence of “emerging pollutants” such as microplastics and antibiotics. All of this has resulted in a spike in waterborne diseases among the city’s inhabitants. Boatmen queue for passengers to cross the Buriganga River. The passengers can hardly breathe due to the stench of the pitch-black water while they travel. Image courtesy of S.M. Najmus Sakib. The city’s sewage treatment plants (STPs) have capacity to treat only 30% of the sewage produced daily, while the lack of coordination between two government agencies responsible for managing sewage and waste has exacerbated the situation. Most residences’ sewage systems are connected to the city’s drains, which carry the wastewater through storm sewers to STPs. Many storm sewers are sealed or damaged, disrupting the flow of sewage, while there are also not enough STPs to treat all the sewage. The treatment plants usually release the water into rivers after treatment. The city is supposed to have five separate treatment plants…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay