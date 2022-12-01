Despite 11% drop in 2022, Amazon deforestation rate has soared under Bolsonaro

Annual deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon dropped 11.27% compared with the prior year, official data show. But the government of President Bolsonaro still accounts for the most Amazon destruction in the last 34 years, environmentalists say. Between Aug. 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022, an area of 11,568 square kilometers (4,466 square miles) — equivalent to the size of Qatar — was cleared, according to preliminary analysis of satellite imagery released Nov. 30 by the country’s National Space Research Institute (INPE). The deforestation for the prior period (Aug. 1, 2020, to July 31, 2021) was 13,038 km2 (5,034 mi2), the highest since 2006. Since Bolsonaro took office in January 2019, he has dismantled environmental agencies and slashed budgets for operations to fight environmental crimes. He also has pushed an anti-environmental and anti-Indigenous agenda in Congress, dubbed the “death package.” As a result, his four-year term ends with a 59.5% boom in Amazon deforestation rates, the highest in a presidential term since 1988, when measurements by satellite imagery began, according to the Observatório do Clima, or the Climate Observatory, a network of Brazilian civil society organizations advocating for climate action. “The Bolsonaro regime was a forest-burning machine. The outgoing President was sworn in with deforestation at 7,500 km2 and is stepping out with 11,500 km2. The only good news here is precisely that he is stepping out,” Marcio Astrini, executive secretary of the Climate Observatory said in a news release. The state of Amazonas was the only one that showed an…This article was originally published on Mongabay

