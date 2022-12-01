EU’s winter energy crisis intensifies pressure on forests (commentary)

The prospect of a European winter energy crisis loomed from the moment Russia launched its assault on Ukraine in February. In the following weeks, the EU – which in 2021 imported 45% of its gas from Russia – scrambled to find alternative energy sources. Now winter – delayed by an abnormally warm autumn – is almost here. Amid fears of power cuts and blackouts, curtailing soaring household energy bills is the most pressing negotiation topic among EU Member States, as many Europeans will likely face the stark prospect of having to choose whether to heat or eat, at the expense of their health. Demand for firewood has surged across Europe, as people return to a pre-industrial means of survival to get them through the winter, like in the “Middle Ages” scoffs Russian President Vladimir Putin. As demand and prices for firewood rise inexorably, some have even fallen victim to online crooks pretending to sell wood pellets but who just took their money. Meanwhile across Europe – from Hungary to Poland to Latvia and Lithuania – governments are loosening forest protection rules to make it easier for people to access wood. Yet despite the war in Ukraine, none of this was inevitable. A forest in Kurgja, Estonia prior to clearcutting by an Estonian wood pellet maker. Image by Karl Adami. The reason desperate people are turning to wood for warmth is that public and private authorities in Europe have failed to insulate homes and buildings sufficiently, or move to cleaner energy sources, either fast enough or at the necessary scale. Despite climate and right-to-energy campaigners calling for change for decades, 75% of the EU’s building…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay